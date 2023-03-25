Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

V stock opened at $221.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03. The stock has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.