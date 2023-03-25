Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.50. The stock has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

