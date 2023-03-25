The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $346.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.