Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 20,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

