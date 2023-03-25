Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 449,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62,839 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $124.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.