JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $124.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.