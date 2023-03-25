Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $124.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

