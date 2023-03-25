SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 7.4%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.97 and last traded at $141.27. 118,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 251,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

SiTime Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81.

Insider Activity

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $73,633.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,431 shares of company stock valued at $41,125,124. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SiTime by 517.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SiTime by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

