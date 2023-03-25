Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $165.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

DRI stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.12. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $154.14.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

