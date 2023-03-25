Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

