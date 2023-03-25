Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 112,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

