Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $150.11

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $150.11 and last traded at $150.67, with a volume of 2107833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.