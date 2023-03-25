Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 651 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $35,935.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $77,327.36.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,438,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Natera by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

