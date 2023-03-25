Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 867.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,975,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.68 and its 200 day moving average is $392.10. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.