Country Trust Bank Sells 125 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $5,259,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.98. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.