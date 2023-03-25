Country Trust Bank Sells 2,786 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,861,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,025.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $209.62 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

