Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of RPM International worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in RPM International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.