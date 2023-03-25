iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

