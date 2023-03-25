Country Trust Bank Sells 36 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $438.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.22. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

