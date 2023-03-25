T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TROW stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

