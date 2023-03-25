Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNS opened at $60.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 60.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

