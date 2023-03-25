Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 17,867 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.45.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

