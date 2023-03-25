Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $12.68 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.44% of Progyny worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after buying an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2,646.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after buying an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in Progyny by 33.5% during the third quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 970,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 243,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after purchasing an additional 236,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,650 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

