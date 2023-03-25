Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 113,717 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Software were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Software by 323.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Software by 418.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in American Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 14,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $178,477.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 14,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $178,477.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,512 shares of company stock worth $790,047. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

