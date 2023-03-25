Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 5,232 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.55% of CONMED worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CONMED Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

