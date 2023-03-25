Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $16.90 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.45% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

