Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.54% of Core Laboratories worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

CLB opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $945.19 million, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 2.65. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

