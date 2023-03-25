Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 80,378 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,378 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.47% of Summit Materials worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,801,000 after acquiring an additional 956,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,429,000 after acquiring an additional 101,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.43. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

