Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $310,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.