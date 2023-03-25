Altus Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the period.

Shares of BLW opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

