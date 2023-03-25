Altus Wealth Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 370,951 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 208,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,652,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $88.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

