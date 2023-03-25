Altus Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Leidos by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $35,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $36,118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after buying an additional 242,201 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

