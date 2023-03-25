1,487 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $156.70 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $169.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.12 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

