Altus Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $336.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

