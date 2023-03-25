448 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,813,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 509.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after purchasing an additional 152,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $455.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.