Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

