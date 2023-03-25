Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires Shares of 177 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

