Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $17.24 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.76% of Integer worth $17,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 90,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Integer by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Integer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

