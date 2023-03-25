Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,969 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,183,570.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,130 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 239.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

