Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.43% of Power Integrations worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $984,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,612,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,059 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POWI stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

