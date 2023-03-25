Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after acquiring an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 163,891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,642,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,763,000 after acquiring an additional 138,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 780,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.23 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.