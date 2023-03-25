431,954 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 431,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,844,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.50% of YETI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in YETI by 19.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 48.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

YETI stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.50.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

