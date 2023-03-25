Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $19.31 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,083 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $19,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,038 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $4,116,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $2,550,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

