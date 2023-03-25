Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,018,603.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,670,655.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,734 shares of company stock worth $2,000,254. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.