Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $20,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

