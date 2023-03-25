Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.59% of Comfort Systems USA worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE FIX opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $152.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average is $119.23.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

