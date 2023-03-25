Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $24.66 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.35% of Valmont Industries worth $24,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $8,613,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.
VMI stock opened at $307.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.92%.
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
