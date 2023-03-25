Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $22,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $336.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

