Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $32,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 67.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $230.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.21.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

