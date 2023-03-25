Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

